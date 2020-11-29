Frank Reich: Anthony Castonzo injury isn’t ‘worst-case scenario’

Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo suffered a knee injury in the 45-26 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and it’s possible he could miss an extended period of time.

While it was reported that Castonzo could be dealing with an MCL-related injury, the Colts won’t know the severity of the injury until he undergoes an MRI on Monday.

That said, head coach Frank Reich is optimistic about the timeline and doesn’t think it’s a “worst-case scenario” type of injury.

Reich says he doesn’t think it’s ‘worst case scenario’ with Anthony Castonzo's knee injury. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) November 29, 2020

It’s too early to say how this will impact the Colts. We don’t know the timeline yet, which means it would be too premature to say this will be a long-term issue.

However, the Colts will be hoping for a best-case scenario when he undergoes the MRI on Monday. He wasn’t able to return to the game on Sunday so his status against the Texans in Week 13 is in doubt until more information is given.

The Colts were down two starting offensive linemen on Sunday against the Titans, and it showed. Hopefully that won’t be the case next week, but this will be an important situation to watch.

