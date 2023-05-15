Frank Reich: Andy Dalton will be with first team, but Bryce Young will likely get more reps

First overall pick Bryce Young’s first practice work with the Panthers came at their rookie minicamp over the weekend and he was the No. 1 quarterback on the field for that work.

That will not be the case the next time that Young hits the practice field, however. Head coach Frank Reich said this weekend that Andy Dalton will remain the No. 1 quarterback when the full squad works together, although he noted that the plan is for the rookie to wind up taking more reps than the veteran over the course of the team’s workouts.

“When he’s ready, when it’s best for the team, that’s when we’ll look to make the transition,” Reich said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com. “But when we come back out Monday, Andy will be taking reps with the ones. Bryce will be with the twos. But Bryce is gonna get a lot of reps. He’ll likely even get a few more than Andy just as the new guy.”

Reich said that Young “looked the part in every way” during the minicamp and it probably won’t be long before he gets bumped up to the top spot on the depth chart if that continues to be that way in full practices this spring and summer.

