Frank Reich: Andrew Luck did the courageous and honorable thing

Colts head coach Frank Reich opened his press conference on Monday by discussing a team meeting that addressed quarterback Andrew Luck‘s decision to retire from football.

Reich said the meeting focused on the “paradox” that football players make unique imprints on their teams that can be celebrated, but that those players are also replaceable if need be and that teams have to be able to move forward without them. In this case, that means honoring what Luck meant to the Colts while maintaining enthusiasm about the year to come.

Some have criticized Luck for the timing of his retirement because they feel it leaves his teammates and the Colts organization in the lurch. Reich said the answer to questions about whether Luck was letting down the team were an “emphatic no” and said Luck “did the courageous thing and the honorable thing” because the toll of his injuries left him unable to be fully engaged with the team.

Reich echoed General Manager Chris Ballard’s belief that there’s still excitement about what the Colts can do and quoted his former coach from the Bills Marv Levy by saying there’s “no place I’d rather be than right here, right now” before heading off the podium.