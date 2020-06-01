Frank Reich addresses social unrest with media

Only one NFL coach, Brian Flores, has issued a statement regarding the ongoing unrest sparked by the murder of George Floyd. On Monday morning, Colts coach Frank Reich addressed the situation in a Monday morning videoconference with reporters.

“Our black community has bore the brunt of this for far too long,” Reich said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com. “I believe each of us can make a difference if we’re willing to grow personally.”

Reich explained that he believed it was important to go beyond the statement that the team issued on Sunday regarding . He also said that, last week, he and G.M. Chris Ballard addressed players on the subject.

“I felt like we couldn’t be silent,” Reich said. “We talked about the responsibility we have to make a difference.”

Reich added that some Colts players have participated in peaceful protests. As to concerns that the protests entail physical risk, Reich said, “Sometimes you have to take risks.”

