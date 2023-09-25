Frank Reich after 0-3 start: We know we can be a good team

Frank Reich is telling us there’s a chance . . .

The Carolina Panthers have just moved to 0-3 on the campaign, after falling to the Seattle Seahawks in a noisy 37-27 loss. Sunday’s defeat was marked with some disappointments on offense, some lapses on defense and a whole lot of mental miscues.

Nonetheless, Reich believes his team can still turn it around.

“We’re three games into this,” he stated in his postgame presser. “Everybody understands. The kind of guys we got in there, I believe everybody takes ownership. Everybody understands it’s a long season. And there’s no guarantees on anything.

“We know we can be a good team. Again, I’ve been 1-5 and won playoff games. But here’s what I know . . . when you’re in a situation like that—when you’re 0-3 or you’re 1-5 or something like that and you’re behind the eight-ball and you say, ‘Well, can you still make the playoffs?’ Absolutely. But the way you do it is not thinking about that. All you worry about is the next team.”

That 1-5 start Reich alluded to came in his very first season as an NFL head coach. He and his 2018 Indianapolis Colts would then go on to rattle off nine wins in their final 10 games and even pick up a playoff dub against their AFC South rivals in the Houston Texans.

So, maybe Reich has a little magic—perhaps of the cardiac variety—up his sleeve. And hey, that “next team,” the Minnesota Vikings, is also 0-3—so maybe there really is a chance.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire