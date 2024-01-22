Frank Ragnow suffered sprained knee, sprained ankle but is expected to play this week

Lions center Frank Ragnow suffered a pair of injuries during Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, but he's still planning to play in the NFC Championship Game.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Ragnow suffered a sprained knee and a sprained ankle during the contest.

Ragnow officially did not miss an offensive play in the contest.

The No. 20 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Ragnow has started 80 career regular-season games for Detroit. He is a second-team AP All-Pro honoree as well as a Pro Bowler.