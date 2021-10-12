Frank Ragnow out for the season after toe surgery

Bad news on the Detroit Lions injury front. Per the NFL Network, Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow will require surgery on his injured toe and will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Ragnow suffered the injury, commonly known as “turf toe”, in the Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears. He was placed on injured reserve last week and there was some optimism the team’s top lineman could return before the end of the year.

It’s a huge blow for the winless Lions. Ragnow was Pro Football Focus’ top-rated center in the NFL through the first four weeks. Evan Brown has replaced him in the lineup.

The surgery should allow Ragnow to be ready for the start of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit can surely use him after making him the highest-paid center in the league with a recent contract extension.