Frank Ragnow not seen at Lions practice Thursday

The Lions are down one starting offensive lineman for Sunday’s game against the Eagles and that number may be growing.

Multiple reporters at the Lions facility report that center Frank Ragnow was not on the field during the open portion of Thursday’s practice. Ragnow was listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice due to a groin injury.

The Lions placed right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve earlier this week and head coach Dan Campbell said on Wednesday that the makeup of the line was “up in the air” as a result. One option was shifting Ragnow to guard with Evan Brown, who started 12 games last season, taking his spot. Ragnow’s injury may put Brown in the lineup while forcing the team to go with someone else to replace Vaitai.

Opening that door may be complicated by backup guard Tommy Kraemer missing practice this week with a back injury, so Campbell wasn’t underselling the current status of the line. Friday’s practice report and injury designations should bring a little more clarity.

