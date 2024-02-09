Frank Ragnow not retiring, will play for Lions in 2024

Lions center Frank Ragnow said after the NFC Championship Game that he needed some time to figure things out, leading to concerns in Detroit that Ragnow might retire. But at the NFL Honors event on Thursday night, Ragnow said he's figured it out: He's playing in 2024.

“I’m not retiring,” Ragnow told the Detroit Free Press.

Ragnow was playing through several injuries in the playoffs and said at the end of the season that the physical pain was taking a toll on him, but he looked happy at NFL Honors and indicated that none of his injuries are going to significantly impact his offseason.

"I just need a few weeks to get healthy," Ragnow said.

The 27-year-old Ragnow is one of the best centers in the NFL and is under contract to the Lions for three more years. He appears to have a bright future in Detroit, and his comments amid the frustration of losing in the playoffs don't dim that bright future.