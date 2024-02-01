Frank Ragnow and Jared Goff pull out of the Pro Bowl

There will be a little less Detroit Lions flavor in the upcoming Pro Bowl Games. Even after adding two Lions players this week, two others have opted not to participate.

Quarterback Jared Goff informed the NFL that he’s not going to attend the revamped event, which no longer features an actual football exhibition game. He was selected to the Pro Bowl, his fourth, earlier in the offseason.

Center Frank Ragnow also pulled out from the Pro Bowl, as expected. Ragnow finished the Lions’ postseason run with four separate injuries, so it makes perfect sense for him to want to not stress the toe, knee, ankle or back in the all-star environment.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire