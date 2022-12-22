Frank Ragnow earns Pro Bowl nod, 9 Lions are alternates

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

The NFL revealed the Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday night. There was just one Detroit Lions player who made the Pro Bowl, though a whole host of Lions earned Pro Bowl alternate status.

Center Frank Ragnow was named to the Pro Bowl squad. It’s a deserving honor for Ragnow, who has played well this season despite dealing with an ongoing foot injury. This marks Ragnow’s second Pro Bowl nod; he also earned the status after the 2020 season.

Nine Lions were named Pro Bowl alternates. Three of them are linemates with Ragnow: LT Taylor Decker, RT Penei Sewell and LG Jonah Jackson. Quarterback Jared Goff, RB Jamaal Williams, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and fullback Jason Cabinda also represent the Detroit offense. Return man Kalif Raymond and rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson made alternate status as well.

 

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire

Recommended Stories