Frank Pollack excited for ‘biggest side of beef’ he’s had on Bengals o-line

Another epic quote from Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack just dropped.

From the man who classified the guys he wants on his offensive line as “glass-eaters” comes a fun description about Orlando Brown Jr. and Cordell Volson on the left side in front of Joe Burrow.

“That’s probably the biggest side of beef that I’ve ever got to coach in the NFL,” Pollack said, according to Dan Hoard.

Fair enough — Brown, the new arrival via free agency to play left tackle, checks in at 6’8″ and 345 pounds. Second-year upstart Cordell Volson at left guard is 6’7″ and 325.

It goes without saying, but Pollack’s new-look lineup on the left side should be able to make some headway in the running game for Joe Mixon and others.

