Frank Okam heading to Carolina to join Matt Rhule’s staff

New Panthers coach Matt Rhule has brought yet another former assistant with him from college.

According to David Smoak of ESPN-Central Texas Radio, former NFL defensive lineman Frank Okam is leaving Baylor along with his former boss.

Okam, originally a fifth-round pick of the Texans, also spent time with the Seahawks, Buccaneers, and Giants.

He’ll work as an assistant line coach in Carolina, under position coach Mike Phair.

Rhule has leaned heavily on old co-workers as he builds his new staff, with defensive coordinator Phil Snow coming along with an ever-growing list of assistants.