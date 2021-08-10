Frank Ocean’s Luxury Store, Homer, Opens in New York

Super rich kids, look out! Frank Ocean’s luxury company, Homer, opened its store Monday in New York City.

The first collection comprises fine jewelry pieces along with printed silk scarves and is located at the New York Jewelers Exchange Monday through Saturday. The pieces are handcrafted using 18K gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel and American lab-grown diamonds.

Accepting appointments and walk-ins, the store is made from aluminum and urethane, designed in collaboration with New York-based architects Michael Abel and Nile Greenberg (ANY).

According to Ocean, the inspiration for the designs are “childhood obsessions” and “heritage as a fantasy.” In an interview with the Financial Times, Ocean said he chose the company’s name because “Homer is considered the father of history and history is meant to endure – the same as diamonds and gold – and I know Homer used papyrus, but I’ve always liked the idea of carving history into stone.” Also,”because it’s five letters and the dotcom was available.”

Another major influence for Ocean is the intersection of nature and technology. “I think there’s something peaceful and high-tech about the natural world,” Ocean said in the interview. “There’s an interplay there that is interesting to me. I use green a lot, because it is the stem of a flower and all color works with it. I like Brazilian modernism. Sergio Rodrigues’s furniture is beautiful, warm and inviting. It’s just… horny.”

Blending pop and luxury, the pieces — with prices ranging from $395 to $1.9 million — channel the energy of artist Takashi Murakami, the ’90s and children’s toys. “I didn’t want our work to be any less expensive than Cartier,” Ocean said.

Ocean unveiled Homer on Aug. 6 with — to many fans’ dismay — no mention of an upcoming musical project. View photos of the store below.

