Frank Ntilikina with a deep 3 vs the Sacramento Kings

Associated Press

Tiger Woods was lucky to be alive, they said, thanks to modern safety technology and a big dose of good luck. The good news — no, make that the BEST news — is that Woods survived after being pried Tuesday from the SUV he wrecked in Los Angeles. The other piece of good news was that there was no immediate sign that Woods was impaired at the time of the crash — a significant bit of information, of course, because of his past.