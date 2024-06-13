Frank: If not Denmark, I want England to win Euro 2024!

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has revealed that he would love England to win Euro 2024 - but only if Denmark don’t beat them to it!

Frank, a Dane, worked with his country’s Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 national teams between 2008 and 2013, when he coached some of Denmark’s Euro 2024 squad, including Bees captain Christian Nørgaard.

And the Brentford head coach will be cheering on both Denmark and England throughout the tournament - but he, understandably, wants only one winner when the two nations go head-to-head in Frankfurt on Thursday 20 June.

Frank said: “I, of course, hope Denmark win that game!

“But I actually hope and think England can go the whole way. So, if it can’t be Denmark, which may be unlikely, I really hope England win it.”

On whether he’s spoken to Three Lions striker Ivan Toney about the Denmark v England clash, Frank laughed: “Not yet, but now he’s got his call-up, I definitely need to!”

Frank also revealed how passionate he is when it comes to the Danish national team - which could make for interesting viewing, with the Bees boss on our TVs this summer as part of the BBC’s punditry panel for the tournament.

He explained: “I’ll, of course, be watching it. There were years when I watched everything - I don’t think I’ll do that this year. But I will definitely stay on top of things and follow the tournament.”

He added: “With Denmark, even though I’m a head coach, a professional in football, I’m more emotional and I think with my heart over my head, which is a good thing! I hope we go all the way.

“Being friends with Denmark head coach Kasper Hjumland and Chris Haslam [Brentford head of athletic performance; also fitness coach with Danish national team], it means even more that it goes well. But I always love the national team anyway, so I'm really looking forward to it.”

The Bees have seven players heading to Germany this summer, with Mark Flekken; (Netherlands); Thomas Strakosha (Albania); Christian Nørgaard, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard and Zanka (Denmark); and Ivan Toney (England) all representing their respective countries at Euro 2024.

And their head coach is keen for all of the internationals to have success at the tournament over the next few weeks.

Frank stated: “Every time players go away with their national team, wherever they play - World Cup, European Championships, Copa America - I always hope it goes well for them and hopefully that is the case this summer.”