Frank Mazzocco retires after 35-plus years calling Gopher hockey

Frank Mazzocco is retiring after more than 35 years as the TV and radio voice of Gophers hockey. (University of Minnesota Athletics)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - If you’ve ever watched or listened to a University of Minnesota men’s hockey game, chances are you’ve heard Frank Mazzocco.

There will be a new voice of the Gophers in the 2024-25 season. After more than 35 years calling games on TV and radio, Mazzocco officially announced his retirement on Thursday.

Frank Mazzacco has announced that he's hanging up his headset.



A voice synonymous with Gopher Hockey. An incredible run filled with countless big calls, vintage moments and everlasting memories.



A voice synonymous with Gopher Hockey. An incredible run filled with countless big calls, vintage moments and everlasting memories.

Thank you for everything and congratulations on a fantastic career, @MazzPuck!

"In my wildest dreams, I couldn't have put this whole thing together," Mazzocco said in a statement. "It's just been a wild run and I am really lucky. Gopher Sports Properties helped renew the fun in broadcasting and I am very appreciative of the last 13 years. I often call Wally and I the ‘Odd Couple’ but once we got on the air, we had the same ideas about how to do a game and that's what made this job so much fun. The overriding best part was getting to know the players. You realize the quality of the recruits and the players, who are and have been in this Gophers' program, are unbelievable."

Mazzocco was the TV play-by-play voice for the Gophers for more than 20 years between Fox Sports North and Midwest Sports Channel. Starting in the 2011-12 season, he was radio analyst alongside Wally Shaver.

"I will surely miss working with Frank," Shaver said in a statement. "He is the consummate pro – always prepared and I don't think anyone has the historical notes and statistics that he keeps. We were just like a marriage – we knew what each other was going to say and had similar thought processes as we covered the live action. I know Gopher fans have enjoyed his expertise over the years. He's been such a big part of the program and certainly had a substantial impact on building Gopher awareness over the years."

Mazzocco is stepping away from the microphone and focusing on his photography business. He’ll also spend more time with his family, including his wife of more than 50 years.