Frank Lampard a shock candidate for Canada job

Frank Lampard (right) was at England training before last month's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

Frank Lampard is a shock candidate to become the new head coach of the Canada national team.

The Canadian football federation have placed Lampard on a shortlist of coaches to take over and lead the national team into the 2026 World Cup, which they are co-hosting.

Lampard has been out of work since a spell as interim manager of Chelsea finished at the end of last season and Canada are understood to want to hold talks with him.

The former Chelsea midfielder was spotted watching England training ahead of last month’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Lampard wants to return to management but has been waiting for the right opportunity and it remains to be seen whether or not the Canada job is attractive to him.

Canada currently have an interim head coach, Mauro Biello, who was assistant to John Herdman, who resigned from the post last summer to take over at Toronto FC.

Lampard spent a year in America at the end of his playing career with New York City FC, but has never managed overseas.

Having taken Derby County to the Championship play-offs in his first job in management, Lampard achieved Champions League qualification and reached the FA Cup final as permanent head coach of Chelsea.

He then guided Everton to Premier League safety before being sacked last season, when he finished the season as interim manager at Chelsea.

Lampard has since been seen at a Chelsea game and has been preparing for his return to work while also spending time with his family.

“I’m enjoying being with the family and looking to get back at some point,’ said Lampard. “Hopefully something comes up that feels right for me, I’m keen to get working again but as I reiterate, I’m enjoying family life.

“It’s an intense job so when you’re out of it, it’s nice to appreciate being around all my children.

“You love the job. You understand the rigours of it in the modern day. I’ve enjoyed all the clubs I’ve worked with. They’ve all been big challenges for different reasons. I enjoy working with players, improve players and the team, so let’s see what comes.”

