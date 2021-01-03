Frank Lampard says Chelsea have to take 'pain' to get where they want to be after Man City loss

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reacts after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London - PA/Andy Rain

Frank Lampard made an impassioned plea to be allowed the time to turn around Chelsea’s fortunes after admitting they were taught a “lesson” in their 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

The Chelsea head coach claimed the club had to accept “pain to get to where we want to get” despite spending £220 million in last summer’s transfer window.

Chelsea have lost four of their last six Premier League games and have slipped to eighth in the table – albeit only three points outside the top four – with Lampard under mounting scrutiny.

“I expected periods of difficulty this year,” he explained. “I said it when we beat Leeds [3-1 in early December to go top of the table] and everyone was championing us to be title contenders. I know that it doesn’t come that easy and I know where we are at. Whether it puts pressure on me or not is regardless.

“One month ago everyone was asking me whether I would be signing a new contract and now people will be saying different things because we have lost four matches over a tight, busy period. The pressure remains constant in this job.”

City dominated at Stamford Bridge, scoring three first-half goals, and were devastating during that period.

“The players felt a real lesson on the pitch in that first-half,” Lampard admitted before adding: “I had tough periods last year. Maybe there were mitigating circumstances so people didn’t view them the same… and to me they felt tough and rough because I am a perfectionist and I do want the best for this club so the first person who puts pressure [on me] is me and there were times last year when I felt pressure.

“This season the 16-game unbeaten run was always something I was trying to temper. We cruised through our Champions League group, I didn’t take much notice of that… At the minute we are in a tough period and I understand it, I played here a long time. I understand the minute you lose games over a short period of time then everyone looks and asks questions and the expectations are different this year because everyone says ‘you spent this amount of money’.

Story continues

“Well the reality is a lot of the players who have come in are new, are young, have been injured, have not played together. It’s the first time I have been able to play [Hakim] Ziyech, [Christian] Pulisic and [Timo] Werner in the same team and if we are expecting the relationship to be the same as [Raheem] Sterling, [Kevin] De Bruyne and [Bernardo] Silva then for me that expectation is not real.

“I was real after Leeds to say we are not title contenders, I am real now to say this club has to take some pain to get to where we want to get to because any re-build and the [transfer] ban that we had the players we brought in takes pain. It means pain behind the scenes, pain on the pitch occasionally and fight and character and that’s how you build.

“Pep Guardiola in year one at Manchester City – I remember going through it – this incredible coach and it was tough times. I’m not trying to put myself on that level because I would have to show that in a few years time. I can talk about us and talk about the fact that this is a difficult period and I understand the reasons why and today the first half showed the reasons why and we have to keep fighting and I am the first one who has to keep fighting.”

Sports Briefing

In the Premier League era Chelsea have never finished higher than sixth when earning 26 points at this stage of the campaign and asked whether he felt under growing pressure and what the club’s hierarchy were thinking, Lampard said: “I will always feel heat. I felt heat when we were on our good run because I know that around the corner can be negatives and we are not a team that has been churning out results or are at the level of Liverpool or City or at the level of teams here [at Chelsea in the past] who have won things years ago and in the Abramovich era, who have prime top players who are Premier League greats which is what Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are now. We are not there.

“We are a team – maybe N’Golo Kante you can take out of that and Thiago Silva who’s at the back end of his career – when you look around there is a lot of youth in the team and new players who are trying to come in and settle and take everything on board and that’s not easy and I was very aware of all those things.

“I am not going to speak for people above me because I can never do that. As much as I can’t answer one month ago on ‘am I going to get a new contract’ I don’t start that conversation. I can’t answer now on what they think of a difficult run of results. It is what it is and I can only speak about it as I see it as a manager.”