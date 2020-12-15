Frank Lampard: Reason Chelsea lost second-straight match ‘pretty simple’

Back-to-back Premier League losses have Frank Lampard hoping that his Blues have been given a reality check at the start of the Festive Fixtures.

Chelsea was unbeaten in 17 matches across all competitions before losing to Everton on Saturday. Now a blown lead and a 2-1 loss at Wolves have him stewing on his players’ lack of following directions.

“We didn’t play well enough,” Lampard said Tuesday, via Football.London. “It is pretty simple. The threat from Wolves is clearly the counter attack and it is a major threat from what they have got. It is the main one because they have speed and quality in forward areas. The players knew it before the game, the players knew it in game, but we allowed some counter-attacks. If you are going to allow a team to play to their strengths then you may lose that game.”

He was less profuse with his words on television just after the final whistle, terse words for his players apart from some praise for goal scorer Olivier Giroud.

“At 1-0 we should see the game out,” Lampard said. “If you’re not playing that well, which we were not, hold on for 1-nil. Performance is what give you results. Maybe the lads think we’re playing well. The minute you think you’re playing well things like this can happen.”

He clearly hopes the players stew on the result before consecutive London derbies: a Monday visit from West Ham and Boxing Day trip to Arsenal.

“Maybe it’s for the players to think about the game while they’re resting,” he said. “Think about tonight, think about Everton.”

"The minute you think you're playing well – things like this can happen" 🗣️ A brutally honest Frank Lampard speaks to @AdamHuntSport following Chelsea's 2-1 loss at Wolves#PLonPrime #WOLCHE pic.twitter.com/OJo9UxiTj9 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 15, 2020

