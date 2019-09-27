Frank Lampard questions decision to award Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds the Fifa Fair Play Award

Frank Lampard, then in charge of Derby, was caught up in the 'spygate' row last season - CameraSport

Frank Lampard has questioned the decision to give Marcelo Bielsa a Fifa Fair Play Award this week, having been caught up in the ‘spygate’ row with the Leeds United manager last season.

Bielsa and his squad were honoured at the governing body’s annual awards ceremony in Milan for allowing Aston Villa to score an equaliser after Leeds had scored while Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia was injured.

Lampard, though, believes Bielsa’s behaviour earlier in the season should have been taken into consideration. The Chelsea manager was in charge at Derby last January when a Leeds employee was caught observing a Rams training session, prompting a £200,000 fine for the Yorkshire club while Bielsa - who paid the fine himself - later admitted to spying on other opponents.

The issue remained contentious with the Derby players referencing the incident in their celebrations when they beat Leeds in the Championship play-off semi-final before going on to lose to Aston Villa in the final.

“I think everyone had the same reaction because spygate attracted a lot of news and I think quite rightly so,” said Lampard. “It got dealt with in the right way so when you go and give an award for fair play in the same year, then I don't think it's right, to be straight.

Captain Liam Cooper and fitness coach Benoit Delaval receive the award on behalf of Marcelo Bielsa Credit: GETTY IMAGES

“I did smile. I don’t know who votes for it. Everyone knows what happened with spygate is well documented. The rules changed slightly because of it and they were fined. I felt it was improper, I don’t have to say that anymore. To get a fair play award off the back of that, I thought it was irony at first.

“It seemed strange to me. The moment, to me it was a dead rubber versus Villa. The ball slowed down to the point of the ball going out and it was quite right they allowed Villa to score. Quite right to balance out what had happened. That was that. It was a strange decision for them to win that.”

Lampard’s side face Brighton at Stamford Bridge on the back of the 7-1 Carabao Cup defeat of Grimsby which included a return for Callum Hudson-Odoi after a five-month absence with an achilles tendon injury. The Chelsea manager is keen to make the teenager a central figure in his first team squad and has urged the youngster to use Raheem Sterling as a model as he seeks to develop his career.

“I know Callum's talent and he has got huge talent,” said Lampard. “Hence why the club were so keen to get him signed up and we're all delighted with that as a club. But there's a lot of work for Callum to do. Lots of work.

“I think you can look around and look at fantastic examples and not even at this club. I don't like to talk about other club's players but Raheem Sterling is an incredible example of a player with great talent whose work ethic added to that talent and improved in a short period of time through absolute dedication and a complete player that we are all wowed by is exactly the great model for Callum, because he has those talents.”