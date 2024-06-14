Frank Lampard not in the running to be Sunderland head coach

[Getty Images]

The BBC understands Frank Lampard is not under consideration by Sunderland for the vacant head coach position.

There have been that rumours the Chelsea legend was to be appointed by the Black Cats to replace Michael Beale.

Sunderland have been without a permanent boss for more than 100 days and owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus released a statement last Friday saying an announcement was imminent.

