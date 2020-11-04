Frank Lampard hopeful Kai Havertz can make swift return for Chelsea after isolating due to positive test

Frank Lampard on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge - Frank Lampard hopeful Kai Havertz can return swiftly for Chelsea after isolating due to positive test - REUTERS

Frank Lampard is hopeful that Kai Havertz will be available for Chelsea after his period of isolation, following the midfielder’s positive coronavirus test.

Havertz, who joined Chelsea for an initial £62 million in the summer, was ruled out of Wednesday night’s Champions League victory over Rennes after undergoing two tests.

The 21-year-old must now isolate for at least 10 days, which rules him out of Saturday’s game against Sheffield United and, most likely, international duty with Germany.

Chelsea’s first game after the international break is away at Newcastle United on November 21, which Lampard hopes Havertz will recover in time for.

“It showed up in the Uefa testing on Monday, so we retested yesterday (Tuesday) when we found that out and, clearly, everybody else is negative in the squad, so that was a good sign,” said Lampard.

“I’ve spoken to Kai now a couple of times since we found out. He’s isolating and he’s very disappointed because he just wants to play. He had some minor symptoms yesterday. His symptoms have escalated slightly today, but he’s fine. I spoke to him before the game today and he’s trying to do all the right things. Hopefully, he comes back fine.”

View photos Matt Law's Chelsea briefing More

Two Timo Werner penalties and a Tammy Abraham goal clinched a comfortable success for Chelsea against 10-man Rennes.

Werner was informed ahead of the game that he would be taking over spot-kick duties from Jorginho and Lampard said: “It was not an easy decision because Jorginho has been pretty faultless. He had missed two recently and Timo came in and scored. I had a word with Jorginho and his answer was perfect, he said he didn't mind who came in to take them he just wanted to score. Timo came in and scored so I am happy.”

Werner added: “Before the game the manager said when there is a penalty I should take it. Two today is crazy, not all days. I take it and good goals for a striker but hopefully I can go on like this.

“I am happy, I am happy Jorginho is cool with it. It is another point that speaks for our team, we are not selfish. We all go in one direction which is good. Now we want to win the group.”

Rennes manager Julian Stephan was upset with the second penalty that also resulted in Dalbert being shown a second yellow card and sent off.

Stephan said: “If the rule has changed and we are unaware, but I don't know why he gave handball for this. When you give a second yellow it kills the game, it is over. They reviewed it, checked it and made a decision but why check it and not handball from Zouma?”