Frank Lampard accepts Ross Barkley's apology over 'naive' late night dispute with taxi driver

Ross Barkley, second right, was 'naive' to go out in Liverpool last Sunday night - Getty Images Europe

Frank Lampard revealed “naive” Ross Barkley has apologised after the Chelsea midfielder was involved in an incident late on Sunday night in Liverpool.

Barkley was escorted to a cashpoint by police following a row with a taxi driver, who alleged that he dropped chips in his car and refused to pay for his journey shortly before midnight.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While Lampard has admitted Barkley did not break Chelsea club rules, it is the latest example of a Premier League player becoming embroiled in trouble on a night out, after Danny Drinkwater was attacked in a Manchester bar last month.

Lampard has held talks with Barkley, 25, to address the situation and accepted his apology, with the England international joining the Chelsea squad in Lille for their second Champions League group game.

“What he has done from my point of view is naive to have been out on that evening in the build-up to a Champions League game. He has admitted that as well,” said Lampard.

“He hasn’t committed a crime other than eating chips in the back of a cab which is probably a bit out of order for the cabby. He hasn’t broken a club code being out 48 hours before a game.

“This morning he admitted to making a mistake. I will take that one at face value and we move on. On a professional level, these are little things that shouldn’t happen. From my point of view as well, I like Ross. I have had absolutely no problem with him since he has been here. He works hard and wants to do well for this club.”

Lampard has accepted Barkley's apology Credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Lampard has used the Barkley incident as a timely warning to his developing squad over their responsibilities in public.

Chelsea’s squad this season includes a number of the club’s academy players and Lampard believes scrutiny on the modern player is now more intense than ever before.

Story continues

“Unfortunately for them, they live in an era where there are many benefits to them in terms of their careers, but there’s many difficulties that come with that,” he said.

“People have to pick up their phone at first glance and try and video people in any moment they think might be interesting to possibly sell or pass on.

“What the lads need to do is for their own benefit and behave in a certain way. Then secondly, be aware of the pitfalls. I made mistakes as a player, but I’ve got confidence in them that they are professional lads who want to do the best for this club. They must take on their responsibilities off the pitch.”

Chelsea face Lille on Wednesday night in search of their first points of the campaign, after the home defeat by Valencia last month.

Lampard knows the margin for error is already small against the northern French club, with a double-header against last season’s semi-finalists Ajax coming up next.

“It’s not the be all and end all, as there are four more games after this. We have to see it in the big picture, but as we sit here now with no points from the first game, it’s a game we have to be very ready for and try and pick up something,” he said.

“The players will be very aware of that. We can hopefully bring the confidence of the last two results we’ve had, two really solid wins, into Wednesday night. We have to trust that if we play at our best then we’ll get the result we want.”

N’Golo Kante will be assessed ahead of the game after missing Saturday’s 2-0 win over Brighton with a hamstring injury, but Lampard admitted he is “positive” over the France midfielder starting the game.

Lille lost their opening game 3-0 to Ajax and have not won a European game at Stade Pierre-Mauroy since 2012.