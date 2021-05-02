Frank Jackson with a buzzer beater vs the Charlotte Hornets

Axios

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) announced Friday she will retire from Congress in 2022 after completing her current term.The big picture: Bustos, who was first elected to Congress in 2012, is the former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair. The lawmaker's retirement could be a chance for Republicans to swipe her seat, with Illinois' 17th district moving swiftly to the right in recent years. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Democrats currently hold a narrow lead in the House, but the GOP is hoping to win the majority during the 2022 midterms.What she's saying: "My North Star has always been to serve my community ... It has been an honor to be a voice for out family farmers, working families, those struggling to afford healthcare and many more," Bustos said in a statement.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.