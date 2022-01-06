Frank Jackson becomes ninth Detroit Piston to enter NBA health and safety protocols

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Thursday, becoming the ninth player on the roster to do so this season.

Jackson had missed Detroit's previous three games with a lateral sprain in his right ankle and will now miss additional time.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Pistons stung, 140-111, by Hornets' scorching shooting night in Charlotte

The news comes a few days after the Pistons' previous eight players in COVID-19 protocols returned in some capacity. Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saben Lee, Trey Lyles, Josh Jackson and Rodney McGruder have all rejoined the Pistons during their road trip. Cory Joseph is back in Detroit, working out at the team practice facility. The Pistons also had members of the coaching staff test positive for the virus.

Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson gets a rebound during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena, Dec. 29, 2021.

Stewart and Joseph were Detroit's final two of the eight to exit protocols on Tuesday, but coach Dwane Casey acknowledged before Wednesday's 140-111 loss to the Charlotte Hornets that the team could continue to deal with positive tests.

"It doesn't guarantee things don't come around again," Casey said. "This virus thing is crazy. Hopefully we're safe and take care of ourselves. Hopefully we can handle it again."

Every team in the NBA has now placed at least one player in the protocols after the Utah Jazz added veteran forward Joe Ingles to the list Tuesday.

Contact Omari Sankofa II at osankofa@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @omarisankofa. The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Pistons content. Read more on the Detroit Pistons and sign up for our Pistons newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons' Frank Jackson enters health and safety protocols