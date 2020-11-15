Frank Harris accounts for 5 TDs, UTSA routs UTEP 52-21

·1 min read

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Frank Harris accounted for a career-high five touchdowns to lead UTSA in a 52-21 rout of UTEP on Saturday.

The Roadrunners (5-4, 3-2 Conference USA) had a program-best 600 yards of offense while winning their fourth straight against UTEP (3-4, 0-3).

Harris had touchdown runs of 35 and 4 yards, and finished 22 of 26 for 312 yards passing - hitting Zakhari Franklin six times for 118 yards with a 35-yard touchdown. Tykee Ogle-Kellogg and Brennon Dingle also caught a touchdown pass.

UTSA's Brenden Brady rushed for 124 yards on 26 attempts while filling in for sophomore running back Sincere McCormick, who was not at the game for personal reasons. McCormick is second in the nation in yards rushing.

UTSA was also without defensive coordinator Tyrone Nix, who was placed on administrative leave amid an internal investigation. The school made the announcement during the second half of the game and no other details were provided.

Gavin Hardison fired a 52-yard pass to Jacob Cowing in the end zone for UTEP. Deion Hankins and Calvin Brownholtz each had a 1-yard TD run.

Attendance was 6,243 at the 36,582-seat Alamodome.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

