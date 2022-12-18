Frank Gore's son sets Southern Miss, NCAA rushing records in LendingTree Bowl

Gore's son tells dad 'I'm the best' after epic bowl showing originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It runs in the family.

By "it," we mean unparalleled rushing abilities. And the family? You might have heard of them before.

The son of legendary 49ers running back Frank Gore, Frank Gore Jr., set an NCAA bowl record Saturday with 329 rushing yards to help Southern Miss earn a 38-24 victory over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl.

And afterward, the younger Gore had an amazing message for his dad when the pair met on the field before the trophy presentation.

"I told him [about the record] when he came on the field and let him know that I'm the best in the family," Gore told ESPN.

Gore is a sophomore in his third season at Southern Miss, where he has accumulated 2,891 rushing yards since 2020. On Saturday, he had three touchdowns during the win -- two rushing and one passing.

FRANK GORE JR!!! 64 YARDS TO THE HOUSE!! pic.twitter.com/XsZ0jfwLAT — ð—™ð—¢ð—Ÿð—Ÿð—¢ð—ª @ð—™ð—§ð—•ð—²ð—®ð—¿ð—±ðŸ³ (@FTBeard7) December 17, 2022

Frank Gore Jr. lines up in the wildcat formation and throws his 8th career passing TD pic.twitter.com/oUtbPfKQPs — BennyGIFs (@BennyGIFs) December 18, 2022

Gore beat the previous bowl rushing record by 12 yards, originally set by Appalachian State's Camerun Peoples in 2020 during the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Frank Gore Jr. stands alone with 329 rushing yards in a bowl pic.twitter.com/Shd53MwIU3 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) December 18, 2022

Gore's 329-yard night also broke the Southern Miss school record for most single-game rushing yards.

The Run



Southern Miss single game rushing yard record â€¼ï¸@stn_2lit | #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/hzxyvtDSyW — Southern Miss Football (@SouthernMissFB) December 18, 2022

His final touchdown during the game's final minutes, a 56-yard run, pushed him over the edge to history.

FRANK GORE JR. IS NOT HUMAN!!!! pic.twitter.com/c0cvf4NV3v — BennyGIFs (@BennyGIFs) December 18, 2022

And after Gore's monumental showing, his family members hilariously wanted to get in on the celebration.

AUNTIE CHILL!!!! - Frank Gore Jr.pic.twitter.com/3f73Or86dF — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) December 18, 2022

The 20-year-old found time to snap a picture amid the festivities -- and kill any rumors of him transferring schools.

Love All The Guys â¤ï¸â€¦ Kill All The Transfer Rumors LETS RUN IT BACK EAGLE NATION ðŸ’¯ pic.twitter.com/RQHgodZcqa — Frank Gore Jr (@stn_2lit) December 18, 2022

He also found time for a little well-deserved trash talk, too, directed at a Rice player who had something to say before the game.

ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ Great Season Fam https://t.co/jgoEK4Prww — Frank Gore Jr (@stn_2lit) December 18, 2022

As the son of a 16-year NFL veteran, Gore has plenty to live up to.

But he's clearly well on his way to making his father even prouder than the former pro already is. And who knows, maybe one day the younger Gore could end up playing in San Francisco, too.

Then, he can focus on living up to his claim of being the "best" Gore.

