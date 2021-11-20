Frank Gore's son forced to play QB, leads Southern Miss to wild win

49ers legend Gore's son forced to play QB, fuels wild win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With injury issues decimating the quarterback position, Southern Miss turned to a player who knows a thing or two about longevity on Friday night. Frank Gore Jr., the son of the 49ers legend and a running back himself, threw two touchdown passes and helped lead his Golden Eagles to a wild 35-19 win over Louisiana Tech.

.@SouthernMissFB goes up 14-6 after Frank Gore Jr.'s 9-yard TD pass to Jason Brownlee. pic.twitter.com/39EvkgwakJ — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 20, 2021

Gore Jr. finished 4-for-8 passing, with 75 yards through the air and added another touchdown on the ground in the winning effort.

In total, Southern Miss had four players attempt a pass on Friday night. 10 different Golden Eagles have thrown a pass on the season, as the top two guys on the depth chart heading into the season were lost early.

Gore Jr. is the leading rusher on the season for Southern Miss (733 yards) and helped his team earn its second win of 2021 over Louisiana Tech.

Not bad for a running back.

