Frank Gore wants to be part of 49ers' front office in near future

Gore hopes he can have 49ers front office role in his future originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

At 38 years old and with 16 seasons in the NFL under his belt, Frank Gore finally seems ready to hang up his cleats.

The former 49ers running back told the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" recently that the only way he would play again is if a team called him the week going into the Super Bowl. However, he appears to have bigger plans and he hopes to achieve those goals with his original team.

What's next for Frank Gore? Next 5-10 years?



"I want to be in the front office with the San Francisco 49ers. I have a good relationship with the owner, with Paraag (Marathe), with the team." -- Frank Gore on @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) December 2, 2021

After tearing his ACL twice in college, the 49ers selected Gore in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He more than exceeded expectations.

From 2006, his second year in the NFL, through 2014, his final season in San Francisco, Gore averaged 1,163 rushing yards per season. He was named to the Pro Bowl five times during that span and even rushed for over 1,100 yards his final season as a Niner. In 10 seasons with the 49ers, he rushed for over 1,000 yards eight times.

Gore's 10-year run in the Bay Area ended with 11,073 rushing yards and 64 rushing touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Following his decade with the 49ers, Gore made stops with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. He currently is third on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list with exactly 16,000.

While he has front-office aspirations, his next act is boxing former NBA All-Star Deron Williams. No, really.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast