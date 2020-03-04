Frank Gore training for what he hopes is 16th NFL season

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports Wednesday that Frank Gore wants to keep playing football next season. It’s the same thing Frank Gore himself said at the Super Bowl.

“I’m going to wait til March and see what team really wants me,” Gore told Chris Simms. “I still feel good. I know I still can play. It’s just gotta be right.”

That doesn’t mean Gore will play in 2020. He needs a team to have interest for that to happen.

Gore, 36, becomes a free agent in two weeks.

He signed a one-year deal with Buffalo in free agency a year ago after spending a year in Miami.

According to Garafolo, Gore already has begun training for the 2020 season.

Gore had 179 touches for 699 yards and two touchdowns last season. His 15,347 career rushing yards ranks third in NFL history, 1,379 behind Walter Payton and 3,008 behind all-time rushing leader Emmitt Smith.

