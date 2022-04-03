Frank Gore to sign one-day contract and officially retire with 49ers

Frank Gore is headed back to the Bay Area one last time.

Gore announced on Sunday that he will sign a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers to officially retire with the franchise.

Gore is undoubtedly one of the best running backs in NFL history. Gore got his start with the 49ers in 2005, when they selected him in the third round of the draft.

He spent the next decade there before playing short stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets — where he last played in 2020. Overall, Gore ran for 16,000 yards in his career, which is the third-most in league history behind only Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith. He had nine seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards and finished with 100 total touchdowns.

Gore has played in 241 NFL games, which is more than anyone in league history, and is fourth in all-time yards from scrimmage and fifth in all-purpose yards.

The 38-year-old didn’t play for a team last season. He said on Saturday that he is still working on the details to figure out when he can officially retire in San Francisco. Eventually, he said, he hopes to join the 49ers front office.

"I love looking at talent. I love evaluating talent and I love ball," Gore said on The SF Niners’ YouTube channel. "And [the 49ers] know that I know football players, what it's supposed to take to be a football player."