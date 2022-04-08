How Frank Gore thinks Deebo Samuel's 49ers contract talks will end up

How Gore thinks Deebo's contract talks with 49ers will end up originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As wide receivers around the NFL continue to sign massive contracts, one question remains for the 49ers: What will happen with Deebo Samuel?

The star wide receiver is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and former 49ers running back Frank Gore shared how he thinks the team will handle Samuel’s looming extension during an Instagram livestream with Bovada’s Bryant McFadden on Thursday.

Former #49ers RB Frank Gore shared his thoughts on Deebo Samuel ðŸ”¥



“They’re not crazy, man,” Gore said of the 49ers’ front office. “They know what Deebo brings to that team … Deebo’s a baller.”

Samuel sent fans into a frenzy this week when he cryptically removed all traces of the 49ers from his Instagram account and seemingly unfollowed the team, so questions about the status of his contract talks appear to be a valid concern.

Some of the league’s other top receivers have agreed to major deals this offseason, like Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs (four years, $104 million), Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill (four years, $120 million) and Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams (five years, $141.25 million).

San Francisco’s “wide back” is at the center of its offense, and general manager John Lynch has made it clear that the team’s goal is to keep Samuel for the foreseeable future. And even though his résumé isn’t quite as extensive as the likes of Diggs, Hill or Adams, Samuel’s competitors and teammates alike believe he’s one of the NFL’s top talents.

The wide back has Gore’s respect, too. He compared Samuel to former 49ers receiver Anquan Boldin, who he described as “one of the best players” he has ever played with.

While Gore and Samuel never played together, it’s something the five-time Pro Bowler definitely has thought about.

“[Samuel] could have played with us, with me and Justin [Smith] and Pat [Willis],” Gore told McFadden. “Bro, he could have been a dude on that team. We had some gangsters, man. He’s a gangster. I respect his game.”

Should Samuel’s contract extension talks with the 49ers work out, maybe Gore will hold off on his impending retirement for a chance to play with him.

