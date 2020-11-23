Frank Gore: I can’t go out 0-16

The Jets showed some fight in Los Angeles on Sunday and went from being down 24-6 at halftime to having a shot at tying the Chargers in the fourth quarter, but they ultimately lost for the 10th time in 10 tries.

The effort shown in the second half of the 34-28 loss supports head coach Adam Gase’s assertion that no one with the Jets is trying to tank the season. If running back Frank Gore has anything to say about it, that will remain the case over the final six weeks because the NFL’s No. 3 rusher of all time knows this could be it for him and he does not want a winless season on his resume.

“We’re thinking about that every day,” Gore said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “We’ve got to get one. You don’t want to go 0-16, especially this might be my last year. I can’t go out like that.”

The Jets were competitive in a Week 9 loss to the Patriots as well and they’ll get another whack at New England in Week 17. The Dolphins, Raiders, Seahawks, Rams, and Browns are on the docket before that game, so Gore and company have several chances to win a game before the year is out.

