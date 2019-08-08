Frank Gore to start tonight, LeSean McCoy next week

The Bills spent the offseason insisting that LeSean McCoy was their guy, and that Frank Gore was brought in as a complement not a replacement.

That makes their approach to the first preseason game a bit more interesting.

According to the Buffalo News, Bills coach Sean McDermott said on the team’s website radio show that Gore would get the first team carries tonight against the Colts, and that McCoy would likely get the night off and start in the second preseason game next week at Carolina.

“What we’re going to do is give Frank most of the work this week and give LeSean most of the work the following week,” McDermott said. “We know LeSean a little bit. This is our first time around Frank.

“The other piece of it is making sure with two experienced running backs that we keep both guys fresh.”

The 35-year-old Gore is still capable of playing at a solid level, and has said he’s not worried about competing for time. How the Bills manage the workload between the two workhorses and promising rookie Devin Singletary will be a delicate balance. Unless it isn’t.