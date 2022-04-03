Frank Gore signing contract to retire as 49er

Former Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore is signing a one-day contract to retire with the San Francisco 49ers.

Gore spent the first 10 years of his career with the 49ers before joining the Colts in 2015 at the age of 31. In that span, Gore started all 48 games while taking 748 carries for 2,953 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Gore’s best season with the Colts came during the 2016 season when he took 263 carries for 1,025 rushing yards and four touchdowns. After the 2017 season, Gore signed with the Miami Dolphins (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019) and New York Jets (2020).

Even though Gore will be retiring from football as a member of the 49ers, that won’t be the case if he’s voted into the Hall of Fame. The NFL isn’t like MLB in the sense that a player must declare a team to be inducted with. Should Gore get voted in, he would go into the Hall of Fame as a member of every team he played for.

Gore’s 16,000 career rushing yards are third-most all-time so there is a more than solid chance he gets into Canton.

