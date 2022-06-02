Frank Gore to sign one-day 49ers contract, officially retire from NFL

Gore to sign one-day contract with 49ers, officially retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Frank Gore is officially calling it a career, and he will do so as a 49er.

Gore's agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed on Twitter that Gore will sign a one-day contract with the 49ers on Thursday and will officially announce his retirement from the NFL.

Gore will finish as the NFL's all-time third leading rusher with 16,000 yards over 16 seasons, 10 of which he spent with San Francisco. Only Emmitt Smith (18,355 yards) and Walter Payton (16,726) are ahead of him on that list.

Gore, a third-round selection by the 49ers in 2005, is tops in the franchise annals in rushing attempts (2,442) and yards (11,073) and ranks second in rushing touchdowns (64).

The 39-year-old last played in the NFL in 2020, appearing in 15 games for the New York Jets and tallying 653 yards.

Gore's athletic career has turned to boxing, where he fought former NBA player Deron Williams in a celebrity exhibition in December and notched his first knockout in his professional debut in May.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast