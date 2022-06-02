Frank Gore to sign one-day contract with 49ers, officially retire today

Longtime NFL running back Frank Gore will sign a one-day contract with the 49ers and officially announce his retirement today.

Gore had confirmed he planned to retire as a 49er this offseason, and multiple reports say the ceremonial signing will be Thursday at 1 p.m. local time at the team’s facility.

The 49ers took Gore out of Miami in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft, and he played 10 seasons in San Francisco, being selected to five Pro Bowls.

After leaving San Francisco, Gore spent three years with the Colts and one each with the Dolphins, Bills and Jets. He was the oldest running back in the NFL in his final season, in 2020.

Gore finishes his career with exactly 16,000 rushing yards, the third-most in NFL history behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. Gore is also the 49ers’ all-time leader in rushing yards, with 11,073 rushing yards with the 49ers.

In retirement Gore has dabbled in boxing, recently winning a professional boxing match, and he has said he would like to work for the 49ers in some capacity.

