Frank Gore shocked by LeSean McCoy release

Frank Gore was just trying to get a workout in Saturday morning, when people stopped by with jokes.

Only they weren’t jokes.

Via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, the veteran Bills running back said he wasn’t expecting to hear that the team was releasing fellow veteran running back LeSean McCoy.

“I thought he was [joking],” Gore said. “Then 10 minutes later, I saw that he was serious.”

While there was immediate speculation that when the Bills signed Gore this offseason it was as a replacement, the team might have been looking for a McCoy replacement. But all offseason, they insisted that wasn’t the case. Gore took McCoy on as a little brother, and said the now-Chiefs running back is still a “top dog in this league.”

“I wasn’t expecting that,” Gore said. “The guy can still play. . . . I was looking forward to working with him. We’ve both been successful in this league. I was ready for us to go back and forth, to compete. So, it was tough, but I also know the business. I’m happy that he’s in the situation he’s in, going to Kansas City with his old coach who drafted him. They’ve got a good team over there. I hope he does well. Now it’s trying to keep our room tight — trying to work every day and get better to help this team be successful.”

Without McCoy, Gore’s going to be asked to carry a heavier load. He’s shown no indication in his career that’s a problem, though the Bills were also impressed by rookie Devin Singletary.

“He’s got a bright future, as long as he just keeps working and me and T.J. [Yeldon] keep pushing him,” Gore said of Singletary. “I think as a group, we’ll be fine.”

They just weren’t expecting to be without McCoy, after the Bills spent so much offseason breath insisting he’d be there.