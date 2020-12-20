Frank Gore to set mark for most NFL games by running back

The New York Jets haven’t won a game in 2020. That shouldn’t stop anyone from considering their veteran running back Frank Gore a winner.

When Gore takes the field on Sunday with Gang Green against the Los Angeles Rams, it will be his 240th career NFL game. That will be the most in NFL history for a running back.

Gore will break the tie he currently is in with Lorenzo Neal, who played fullback for seven teams from 1993-2008.

Gore, 37, is in his 16th season. He has rushed for 15,893 yards and 80 touchdowns.

The former Miami Hurricanes star needs 107 yards in the Jets’ remaining three games to reach 16,000. He currently is third in NFL history, behind Emmitt Smith and the late Walter Payton.