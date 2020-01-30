Frank Gore says he loves, misses 49ers fans before Super Bowl 54

Frank Gore last wore a 49ers jersey over five years ago. Make no mistake, though, the NFL's No. 3 all-time rushing leader still bleeds red and gold.

When San Francisco faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Gore's hometown of Miami on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV, he will be rooting loud for the 49ers. He certainly remembers The Faithful fondly, too.

"I miss y'all, love y'all," Gore said Thursday to 49ers fans at Radio Row. "Y'all gonna be family to me no matter what. Let's go Niners, let's go."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

.@frankgore got a lot of love for Niners fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JFyJgDTgsL — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 30, 2020

The 15-year veteran knows a thing or two as a running back. He has accumulated 15,347 yards rushing, with over 11,000 of those coming as a member of the 49ers.

While Gore continues to prove he still has gas in his tank, he has nothing but praise for 49ers running back Raheem Mostert.

"He's taking advantage of his opportunity," Gore said. "I'm always rootin' for the underdog because I was an underdog. Man, he's very big, fast, strong. Let's bring a ring back to the Bay."

[RELATED: Why Lynch believes 49ers' adversity was crucial to success]

Story continues

Mostert, 27, was cut by six teams without carrying the ball once before the 49ers added him to the practice squad in 2016. He rushed for 772 yards and eight touchdowns in the 2019 regular season, and broke a playoff franchise record with 220 yards rushing against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

As Gore watches from afar, Mostert will try carry his underdog mentality all the way to the 49ers' sixth Super Bowl victory.

Programming note: NBC Sports Bay Area feeds your hunger for 49ers Super Bowl coverage with special editions of "49ers Central" all week (8:30 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 p.m. Friday, and 3 p.m. Saturday).



Also tune in at 1 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday for a two-hour special of "49ers Pregame Live" with Laura Britt, Donte Whitner, Jeff Garcia, Ian Williams, Kelli Johnson, Greg Papa and Grant Liffmann. That same crew will have all the postgame reaction on "49ers Postgame Live," starting immediately after the game.





Frank Gore says he loves, misses 49ers fans before Super Bowl 54 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area