Frank Gore says 49ers 'too cocky' in Super Bowl 47 loss to Ravens

Unfortunately for the 49ers organization, there are two recent Super Bowls that many would like to forget about.

Within the building at Levi's Stadium, five Lombardi trophies are proudly displayed as a reminder of one of the most dominant eras in 49ers history. The quest for a sixth title has been decades in the making and San Francisco has come ever-so-close on two occasions in the past decade alone.

Before the Super Bowl 54 collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago, the 49ers lost a heartbreaker to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl 47 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

One of the players on that Jim Harbaugh-led team was 49ers running back Frank Gore. Joining former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the latest episode of the "All The Smoke" podcast, Gore relived the crushing Super Bowl 47 loss and provided his insight on what went wrong for San Francisco.

"I would say that it was all of us," Gore said. "The reason that we dug ourselves in a hole was because we were too cocky. When we were watching film on the Baltimore Ravens, we were like 'no way in hell they can beat us.' I think we came out there too cocky, not knowing that they've been there.

"I think that was the difference. That was the difference in how the game started. We came on too cocky and we had forgotten that they've been there ... I think coach Harbaugh should have never let us watch film, don't watch film just 'this is what we're going to do.' Once we watched film, they had Ray [Lewis] trying to cover Vernon [Davis] and we were trying to go at them. We just knew that we were going to win that game."

Trailing the Ravens 21-6 at halftime, Gore revealed that a speech from an unlikely source helped provide a boost that led to 17-point third quarter for the 49ers.

"We got down, and at halftime, the one person people don't give credit to that was a big part of that team, is Michael Crabtree," Gore revealed. "Halftime, you'd think me, [Patrick Willis,] one of us but he got up and (said something).

"We were so tight that it didn't matter if I was talking to the defense or the defense was talking to me. It didn't matter because we were all brothers. When Crabtree got up and spoke, we just clicked in the second half."

Both Super Bowls 47 and 50 have been repressed memories for many 49ers fans and understandably so.

If/when San Francisco returns to the biggest stage in all of sports, it'll be wise not to underestimate any opponent.

