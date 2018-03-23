Frank Gore returns home for his 14th NFL season

Frank Gore grew up in Coconut Grove, Florida, and attended Coral Gables High School before playing collegiately at the University of Miami...

Frank Gore is returning home to, in all likelihood, finish his professional football career.

Gore, 34, signed a one-year contract to enter his 14th NFL season with his hometown Miami Dolphins, the team announced Friday.

Gore grew up in Coconut Grove, Florida, and attended Coral Gables High School before playing collegiately at the University of Miami.

He played the first 10 NFL seasons with the 49ers and is the franchise's all-time leading rusher. Gore ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,026 rushing yards – just 75 yards behind No. 4 Curtis Martin.

After rushing for 11,073 yards and 64 touchdowns with the 49ers, the club declined to offer him a multi-year contract following the 2014 season. Gore played the past three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Gore remains one of the most popular players in 49ers history. When asked recently if he would be willing to "retire" as a member of the 49ers after his final game, Gore reacted enthusiastically about the possibility.

NFL ALL-TIME RUSHING LEADERS

1, Emmitt Smith 18,355

2, Walter Payton 16,726

3, Barry Sanders 15,269

4, Curtis Martin 14,101

5, Frank Gore 14,026









