Frank Gore to retire as a San Francisco 49er

Veteran running back Frank Gore is signing a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided the news on social media Thursday afternoon:

Frank Gore, the No. 3 all-time leading rusher in NFL history, is signing a one-day contract with San Francisco and retiring as a 49er, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. Next stop Canton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2022

As noted, Gore retires as the third all-time leading rusher in NFL history. His lengthy NFL career spanned 16 seasons and five different NFL teams. He was drafted in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft by the 49ers, and spent the first decade of his NFL career with San Francisco.

His longevity in the league has become something of NFL lore. Gore suffered two different knee injuries while at the University of Miami, but still went on to enjoy a long career in the league. He hangs up his cleats having rushed for 16,000 yards and 81 touchdowns. His career-best year cam back in 2006, when he ran for 1,695 yards and eight touchdowns with the 49ers.

As Schefter also alluded to? His next stop after San Francisco is likely Canton, Ohio.