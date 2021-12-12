Frank Gore repping 49ers with Deron Williams fight entrance outfit

Gore repping 49ers with fight entrance outfit vs. Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Even though Frank Gore played with a handful of other NFL teams after his 49ers career came to a close, he'll always rep the red and gold. The same apparently goes for his boxing career, too.

Gore is set to box former NBA All-Star Deron Williams on Dec. 18 in Tampa Bay, Fla. The former star running back is part of the undercard for a rematch fight between YouTube star Jake Paul and former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley.

And when he walks out to the ring, Gore again will be covered in red and gold.

The 49ers selected Gore in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. In 10 seasons with the 49ers, he rushed for over 1,000 yards eight times. He also was named to the Pro Bowl five times as a 49er.

Gore's 10-year run in San Francisco ended with 11,073 rushing yards and 64 rushing touchdowns. Following his time with the 49ers, Gore also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. He currently is third on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list with exactly 16,000.

Story continues

While his next venture is getting in a boxing ring, he hopes to be part of the 49ers' front office in the next five to 10 years.

"I want to be in the front office with the San Francisco 49ers. I have a good relationship with the owner, with Paraag (Marathe), with the team," Gore said earlier this month on the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast