Frank Gore reaches this career milestone to join Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton in win over Browns

Frank Gore rushes vs. Browns

The biggest story coming out of the Jets-Browns matchup is obviously New York putting together their first win streak of the season, upsetting Cleveland 23-16.

But among the upset was Frank Gore adding yet another milestone to his future Hall of Fame career.

On a four-yard run in the third quarter, Gore eclipsed 16,000 yards for his career, which has only been done twice in NFL history. And it was done by Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton, who Gore will one day have a bust with.

Gore had 14 carries on the day for 48 yards to lead the Jets' rush attack. He now has 653 yards on the season with two touchdowns.

It's been an illustrious career for Gore, and there still is no indication if this will be his final year. But he just continues adding records to his resume and, at the moment, there's no slowing him down.