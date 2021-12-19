Frank Gore pushed out of ring, becomes meme in boxing loss to Deron Williams

49ers legend Gore pushed out of ring, becomes meme in boxing debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Frank Gore's boxing debut didn't go as well as he'd hoped.

The legendary 49ers running back fought ex-NBA point guard Deron Williams in a four-round exhibition on the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley undercard Saturday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Williams beat Gore by split decision (38-37, 37-38, 40-35), but that wasn't the real story for the NFL's No. 3 all-time rusher.

During the second round, Williams had Gore on his heels, then inexplicably shoved the five-time Pro Bowl selection out of the ring. That's not exactly legal, and Williams drew a warning from the referee for it.

Injured 49ers running back Raheem Mostert wasn't thrilled with the whole scene.

Last time I checked this is NOT boxing. This is ðŸ—‘. If you sign up to box, BOX. https://t.co/bmgHFZ2LQW — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) December 19, 2021

Unfortunately for Gore, a fan favorite who played for the 49ers from 2005 to 2014, he became a meme with a facial expression he made during the fight. And this meme probably won't go away anytime soon.

I hate that my man Frankie G turned into the meme of the year. https://t.co/8eJiuT1RD4 — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) December 19, 2021

Gore praised Williams after the fight -- which former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh attended in support of his former player -- and while the 38-year-old didn't commit to boxing again, he sounded like a man who wants another chance.

"We'll see," Gore told Showtime's Ariel Helwani. "I had fun tonight. I'm going to go back and talk with my team to see what I've got to learn. I know I've got to learn when I'm grabbing, punch to get out. But other than that, I think I did good."

Until he decides, Gore can go back to enjoying life after football and watching his son play the game.