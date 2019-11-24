Frank Gore passes Barry Sanders for No. 3 on all-time rushing list

It’s been a relatively quiet season for Frank Gore. In his first season with the Buffalo Bills, the 36-year-old has had one 100-yard outing, against the New England Patriots in Week 4, when he ran for 109 yards on just 17 carries.

Gore’s amazing career is certainly closer to its end than its beginning, but his longevity and productivity have been remarkable, particularly for a player who suffered two torn ACLs while in college at Miami. He’s missed just 10 games in 15 seasons.

And on Sunday in the Bills’ 20-3 victory over the Denver Broncos, he passed Barry Sanders for third place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

With Buffalo facing second-and-10 from the Broncos’ 48, Gore got the ball from Josh Allen and ran up the middle for a 7-yard gain.

That gave him 15,276 career yards, three more than the incredible Sanders.

Emmitt Smith accumulated 18,355 yards in his career, and Walter Payton had 16,726.

Historic day: Frank Gore moved into third place on the NFL's all-time rushing list on Sunday. (AP/John Munson)

Though he’s new to the Bills, the home crowd at New Era Field gave Gore quite an ovation after his milestone carry.

In anticipation of Gore’s achievement, Buffalo produced a video congratulating the 2005 third-round pick. It began with Sanders — “Congratulations, man, keep up the great work” — and included Bills greats Thurman Thomas and Jim Kelly (who also attended the University of Miami); Clinton Portis, who noted that they idolized Sanders as kids; Willis McGahee; Alex Smith, whom Gore played with for years in San Francisco; Emmitt Smith; and Gore’s son, Frank Gore Jr., who has committed to play at Florida Atlantic.

