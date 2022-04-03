Frank Gore names 49ers Faithful, Bay Area as best sports fans

Gore names 49ers Faithful as best fans in sports originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There’s a reason Frank Gore is planning on retiring as a 49er.

On Saturday, Gore told Heidi Watney that he anticipates officially hanging up the cleats and signing a one-day contract with the 49ers during the offseason to mark an end to his playing days.

One day after Gore made that announcement, he quote tweeted a post by Bovada and gave big praise to the 49ers Faithful.

Without a doubt it has to be the Bay Area!! For real... @49ers faithful have been showing me love since day 1â€¼ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ¿ðŸ™ðŸ¿ðŸ™ðŸ¿ https://t.co/1mntzaZGJI — Frank Gore (@frankgore) April 3, 2022

Day One of Gore’s tenure with San Francisco was April 23, 2005, when the 49ers selected him in the third round of the NFL Draft. Gore played 10 seasons with the 49ers from 2005-14 and became the franchise’s all-time leading rusher with 11,073 yards.

In 2015, Gore departed in free agency for Indianapolis. He spent three seasons with the Colts before brief stops with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets from 2018-20.

Despite spending six seasons away from the Bay Area, Gore found nothing that compared to 49ers fans.

