Nick Bosa coming after ex-49ers icon, 'unbelievable dude' Frank Gore

Gore 'unbelievable dude,' but Bosa coming after 'enemy' Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nick Bosa is just beginning his second professional season. He seemingly has a long NFL career ahead of him.

He will be facing a running back for the New York Jets, who is in Year No. 16.

Can Bosa, 22, see himself playing football 15 years from now, like Frank Gore, 37?

“I definitely can’t imagine that right now,” Bosa said on Thursday in a video call with Bay Area reporters.

Gore is scheduled to make 206th start of his NFL career on Sunday, when the New York Jets play host to the 49ers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Gore figures to see a lot of action, as the Jets will be without the services of running back Le’Veon Bell.

The 49ers then-general manager Trent Baalke chose not to re-sign Gore after the 2014. He left San Francisco as one of the most popular players in franchise history. He made 134 regular-season starts during his 10 seasons with the club, and is the franchise’s all-time leading rusher with 11,073 yards.

Gore ranks No. 3 on the NFL all-time list with 15,371 yards -- behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.

Gore is a legend in South Florida, too.

Gore and Bosa both are from the Miami area, and Bosa said he has friends from high school and college who know Gore. But Bosa said the first time they spoke was immediately following the 49ers' 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens.

“The first time I met him was in the locker room after the Super Bowl last year, so that wasn’t the best situation,” Bosa said. “He told me to keep my head up and gave me a few words of good advice.

“He seems like an unbelievable dude, but he’s the enemy this week. So (we) got to get after him.”